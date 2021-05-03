Monday, May 3rd 2021 Show Links
Tradesman caught red-handed fly-tipping on rural Perthshire road offered witness a £450 bribe

By Jamie Buchan
May 3, 2021, 7:30 am Updated: May 3, 2021, 9:13 am
A tradesman who was caught dumping 12 tonnes of soil and garden waste at the side of a Perthshire road offered a witness £450 in cash to “turn a blind eye”.

Grant Matthew was spotted fly-tipping near the historic Moncrieffe Estate, on the outskirts of Bridge of Earn, last summer.

The 28-year-old, a self-employed groundworker from Fife, has now admitted depositing controlled waste without a proper licence.

