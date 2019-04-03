Traders step in to install bath for Garvie, 7, as he continues his cancer battle

A group of traders have answered a mum’s cry for help by agreeing to install a bath for her cancer-stricken son.

Haley Winter, 32, from Downfield, is overjoyed at the public response to her plea for a bath for her seven-year-old son Garvie.

Since moving into her Dundee City Council house four years ago, Hayley says she has handed over about £500 in controversial shower tax service charges.

She was told by the council that she could not have a bath fitted because she accepted a house with a shower but two local tradesmen have now stepped in.

Andrew Hutton Thomson, owner of AHThomson Plumbing and Heating, and Peter McLean of PMC Joinery, have offered to fit a bath provided free by Tayside Plumbing and Building Supplies Ltd.

Andrew, 23, from Wellbank, said: “A friend of mine did the fundraising page for Garvie and I donated to that.

“I was still part of the page when Garvie’s mum posted about getting a bath installed and it was just a no-brainer for me.

“It was a family that was in need. I was more than happy to help.

“Laura Edgar, the receptionist at Tayside Plumbing and Building Supplies, was also a member of the group and she must have spoken to the director of the company and they kindly offered the bath.”

Andrew says Haley was blown away by the kind gesture.

He added: “Haley was overwhelmed when I messaged her, she sent me a message saying she couldn’t get over the act of kindness.

“She thought it was a really selfless act.

“After I sent her a message, I went up to the house that night and got it measured up.

“The bath is in stock and ready to go but we are just waiting on the council to give the go-ahead.”

Council approval is required before Andrew and Peter can install the bath for Garvie. Haley says she has been in touch with the council regarding the installation.

She said: “Andrew contacted me and said he wanted to help out and I was very pleased.

“Garvie has had so much chemo and he needs to relax his muscles and use a bath. It will definitely help him and make a difference to his life.”

The Tele, along with Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, is campaigning to have the shower service charge scrapped.