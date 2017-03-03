Frustrated Dundee shop owners have warned plans to open a new retail unit within a revamped community social club could sound the death knell for their businesses.

Proposals have been lodged to create a new shop, beauty salon and car park next to Downfield Social Club.

The club, located on Balgowan Avenue, is part of Downfield Football Club.

Businesses located on nearby Haldane Avenue are opposed to the creation of a new retail development. Shop owners claim hundreds of residents have joined them in voicing opposition to the plans.

If the proposals are approved, it is claimed up to 10 jobs could be created. Shop owners, however, believe the potential development would have a “detrimental impact”.

Karen Elder, the owner of Karen James Hair & Beauty, said: “The area is thriving. The planning application says there are no other shops in the local area but that’s not true.

“They say that 10 jobs will be created but more than 10 people will suffer if the store and salon open. I would definitely suffer.”

Jodie Aitken, the owner of Cosmo Takeaway, located next door to Karen’s business, said: “I’m in danger of losing my business.

“In a one or two-mile radius there are six takeaways. There are only so many customers to go round. There’s no way you can sustain it.”

Alex Duncan, the man behind the application to open a store and salon, said: “One side of our business isn’t doing that well, so we thought of opening a grocer shop. There isn’t one currently in the Balgowan area.

“I think competition is a good thing. Kirkton could do with a new shop.”