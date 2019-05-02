Trade union parade to cause disruption to Dundee bus services

Bus users have been warned to expect disruption ahead of the city’s annual May Day parade this weekend.

Operator Xplore Dundee has confirmed it expects six routes to be affected.

The march will set off from the Unite the Union office on Blackness Road at noon on Saturday and head towards the city centre via West Port and the Nethergate.

A company statement said: “On Saturday, from noon, a march will take place between the Unite office on Blackness Road and the city centre, proceeding via West Port and Nethergate. Services 4, 5, 9/10, 17, 22 and 28/29 are likely to experience delays as a result.”

The May Day parade will congregate at Albert Square following the march, with a number of speakers expected to appear at the gathering from employment sectors across Dundee and further afield.