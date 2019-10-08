Track star Eilidh Doyle visits Dundee primary school

Children at St Mary’s Primary School were thrilled by a visit from an Olympic bronze medallist.

Following Aldi’s latest store opening in Dundee on Myrekirk Road, track star Eilidh Doyle came to the school as part of the supermarket’s partnership with Team GB to help the children develop their understanding of the benefits of eating fresh and healthy food.

Eilidh described her training regime as an Olympian as well as telling the youngsters about her experiences at the Olympic Games.

She said: “I’ve had a fantastic time with the children from St Mary’s Primary. They were an absolute delight.

“It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to prepare your own meals.

“Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”