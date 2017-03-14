A popular children’s toy has been recalled by Toys R Us amid safety fears.

The retailer has pulled the Kids II Oball rattle ball from its shelves after reports of small coloured balls coming loose and kids choking on them.

The action came after 40 people in the USA complained that the tiny beads could break out of the rattle.

Anyone with the toy is urged to return it to store for a full refund.

A statement from the company said: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled Oball Rattle away from small children.”

“The recalled products have three clear plastic disc shaped bead chambers, one of which has five (5) orange beads.

“Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall.”

It added: “The rattle beads may release from the bead chamber, posing a choking hazard for small children.”