An official planning bid has been made to open a major toy store in Dundee — which developers claim would bring significant benefits to the city.

Iceni Projects, who hope to open a Smyths store at the Stack Retail Park in Lochee, believe the location is an ideal site for the superstore.

It’s estimated the shop, which it is hoped will move into the former Venue nightclub, could sell up to 15,000 items per day during high season.

In the firm’s planning statement, which has been submitted to Dundee City Council, it’s claimed residents don’t have the same level of choice as those living in other cities in Scotland.

According to the statement, because of the “limited choice of toy shops in Dundee” and above average use of the internet in the city, it is likely a large number of purchases are made online.

The report adds: “The turnover of the proposed Smyths Toys store is estimated to be £2.4m and therefore the proposal will assist in addressing this quantitative deficiency.”

Developers say the store — which would create 30 jobs, rising to 60 during the Christmas period — would also bring significant benefits to the Lochee area, by ensuring the redevelopment of a long-term vacant unit.

And it’s claimed the store would generate trips to the Lochee District Centre.

The report reads: “The proposals will improve the vitality and viability of The Stack and Lochee District Centre, offering significant investment while retaining the features of the existing frontage of the building.”

Alison Henderson, the chief executive officer of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the proposal.

She said: “It’s great to see investment and jobs being created in the Stack Retail Park.

“Retail often brings the flexibility people want in jobs, plus career progression in managerial roles.”

Retailers Sports Direct had previously been granted permission for the unit but the project fell through.