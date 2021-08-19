Toxic boyfriend ordered to stay away from ex-partners after eight years of abusive outbursts

A “toxic” boyfriend has been ordered to stay away from two former partners after he subjected them to eight years of abusive behaviour, angry outbursts and text threats.

Marc Cosgrove repeatedly raged at one of his girlfriends for little or no reason, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

When the relationship ended, he posted on Facebook he would expose “her dirty little secrets”.

When the woman went to police, a domestic abuse taskforce interviewed an ex-girlfriend and found there was a pattern of such behaviour.

‘A litany of abusive behaviour’

Sheriff William Wood told him: “This has been a litany of abusive behaviour.

“You have shown some remorse and some recognition that this is not the way to maintain a relationship.

“But your behaviour was disgraceful and is not to be tolerated.

“These women suffered fear and intimidation when they were with you.”

I hope you actually die.” Text message sent by Cosgrove

Sheriff Wood told Cosgrove he had considered a custodial punishment.

Instead, he ordered the 36-year-old to complete 225 hours of unpaid work and imposed a two-year supervision order as a “direct alternative to custody”.

He must tell his supervising officer if he forms a new relationship.

As part of a non-harassment order, Cosgrove, of Glenprosen Drive, Dundee, was banned from going near the two women for five years and three years, respectively.

Victim was ‘living on tenterhooks’

Depute fiscal David Currie highlighted incidences when Cosgrove suddenly snapped and swore at his partner.

“This was the way the relationship continued.

“She was constantly living on tenterhooks, waiting for the next outburst.

“She said the accused said she wasn’t female and he constantly blamed her for his violent outbursts and anger issues.”

By Christmas 2016, the woman ended the relationship with Cosgrove and he moved out of the family home.

He later bombarded her with abusive text messages.

One stated: “I’m going to be letting the world know all about the real (you) and (your) little dark secrets.”

He added: “You want to ruin my life, I will do the same to you.”

Another text stated: “I hope you actually die.”

Mr Currie said: “The complainer was obviously concerned about this and the level of abuse.”

Facebook threat

In October 2016, Cosgrove posted on his Facebook page: “Really, really not one for doing this s***, but I’m ready to explode.

“It’s time you knew what the real (partner’s name) is like and find out all her dirty little secrets, with her heavy hands that she likes to lift.”

The abusive messages continued, with Cosgrove calling her a “s*** mum”.

The court heard that after receiving reports of Cosgrove’s abusive behaviour, a domestic abuse taskforce contacted some of his ex-partners.

One woman told them about a similarly “toxic” relationship, in which he regularly became angry and aggressive.

Solicitor Andy Lyall said that his client accepted that he had “misbehaved,” but was now in a new relationship.

“He has insight enough to recognise that he has caused harm and distress,” he said.

“He is ashamed.”

The charges

Cosgrove admitted on various occasions between March 2011 and June 2019 at three address in Dundee, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm towards an ex-partner.

He pled guilty to a second charge that, between March 2011 and April 2016, he shouted, swore, uttered abusive remarks towards another former girlfriend, and on separate occasions made threats to kill himself.

Between September 2016 and July 2019, at a street in Dundee’s Ballumbie area, he repeatedly sent abusive, aggressive and threatening messages on social media to the same woman.