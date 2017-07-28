More than a million people visited Angus last year in a tourism boom that brought more than £220 million into the county’s economy.

An estimated 1,030,400 people who visited in 2016 set a new record — up 8% on 2015.

The rise is due in part to the Senior Open golf tournament held at Carnoustie which helped July’s tourism numbers increase by 22%.

Tourism visits to Angus generated a total economic impact of £226.7m, an increase of 13.5% on 2015.

Expenditure by visitors on goods and services totalled £161.9m.

The indirect and induced economic efforts of local businesses and residents spending tourism revenues locally accounted for a further £64.8m.

Average spend by a visitor to Angus last year was £92.35 per day.

The number of visitors and the economic impact of tourism in Angus has risen significantly over the past seven years.

The Global Tourism Solutions figures show there are now significantly more tourists coming to Angus than Dundee, which saw 836,150 visitors last year.

There were 410,000 visitors who stayed in Angus last year as part of a holiday or short break.

On average they stayed for 4.5 nights, spending £27m on local accommodation.

An estimated 621,000 visits were made by day visitors.