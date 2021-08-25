Tourist attacked mother-in-law with metal pole during family’s summer break in Perthshire

A tourist attacked his elderly mother-in-law with a metal pole during a disastrous summer break in Highland Perthshire.

David Mitchell spent a night in the cells after lashing out at the 78-year-old and three other relatives at the luxury Moness Resort, near Aberfeldy.

Events spiralled out of control after the 53-year-old became jealous of his wife Fiona’s friendship with a male neighbour.

He sulked on the first day of the trip and slapped Mrs Mitchell across the face during a family dinner.

Mitchell then assaulted their 18-year-old daughter Sarah when she came to her mother’s defence.

Later that night, he put his brother-in-law in a headlock and pinned him to the bedroom floor.

Raised voices

Fiscal depute Sean Maher said the day before the holiday, Mitchell and his wife were in the garden of their home in Livingston, West Lothian.

Residents had heard raised voices coming from the property, he told Perth Sheriff Court.

“Mr Mitchell had taken umbrage to his wife’s friendship with a male neighbour.

“His voice became higher in pitch and volume.

“He pushed his wife, causing her to fall through an open set of patio doors onto the floor.”

The court heard this incident, on July 23, was not reported to police at the time.

Holiday meal

The following day, the family was staying in holiday cottages at the Aberfeldy resort.

“Mr Mitchell was described as being in a sullen mood,” said Mr Maher.

“The family sat down for dinner. Mr Mitchell became agitated at his wife and struck her to the face with an open hand.

“Sarah Mitchell went to her mother’s defence.”

Mr Maher said: “As Sarah Mitchell went to leave, Mr Mitchell kicked her to the leg, causing her discomfort and distress.”

Later, brother-in-law David Smith went to check on Mr Mitchell.

“He was concerned about him,” said Mr Maher.

“He found that his cottage was locked and barricaded and the curtains were drawn shut.

“Mr Smith called on members of staff to help him get inside the cottage.

“Entry was forced and Mr Mitchell was found asleep in the bathroom.

“As he was roused, he grappled with Mr Smith.

“Mr Smith found himself on the bedroom floor, having been put in a headlock.”

The pair were separated by staff.

Assaulted mother-in-law

Later that evening, Mr Mitchell confronted his mother-in-law Nancy Bell at her holiday cottage.

“Mr Mitchell struck her on the back of her leg with a metal pole,” said Mr Maher.

“He accused her of sending Mr Smith to her accommodation.

“Mr Mitchell then stormed off.”

Police were called and Mitchell was arrested.

He told them: “I deny everything” and “I was asleep, they assaulted me.”

Prescription medicine

Solicitor John McLaughlin, representing Mitchell, said: “Alcohol played a significant part in this.

“He had also taken some prescription medication, which he knew he should not have done.”

Mr McLaughlin said his client had no recollection of the events.

“He accepted everything that was in the police report.

“He realises that there are unresolved issues that need to be addressed.”

Mitchell, whose address was listed on court papers as “no fixed abode”, is staying with his mother in Edinburgh.

He pled guilty to five charges of assault.

His wife wants the family to stay together, the court heard.

Alternative to custody

Sheriff Neil Bowie told Mitchell: “It seems clear that this conduct was very out of character for you.

“You appear before this court at the age of 53 as a first offender.

“This is a matter you will no doubt rue.”

Mitchell was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work “to pay back the community for the offences you have committed.”

Sheriff Bowie stressed that the sentence was an alternative to custody.