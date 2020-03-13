Tourism conference due to be held in Perth later this month is postponed

The Tay Cities Regional Tourism conference due to be held in Perth later this month has been postponed over coronavirus fears.

The conference, which was to be hosted at Perth Concert Hall on March 26, is a key event for the tourism business across the region.

Organisers of the event, which is held in partnership with VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise, are now looking to hold the conference at a date later this year.

Caroline Warburton, regional leadership director of VisitScotland said: “VisitScotland, Scottish Enterprise and our local authority delivery partners for the Tay Cities Regional Tourism Conference have been monitoring the situation for some time.

“With ongoing reports in the press and updates from government, naturally we have been getting an increasing number of enquiries about whether the conference would still be going ahead and a general feeling of hesitation about attending.

“It is now clear that bringing a large gathering of people together, while we’re in this very unique set of circumstances, would not be a responsible thing to do at this time.

“The conference is a key event for tourism businesses across the region. This decision has been taken in line with other industry events with the health and welfare of our delegates and speakers as our main priority.

“With the number of cases of coronavirus increasing across the world, we do not want to contribute to its potential spread across Scotland.

“We had an excellent programme planned this year with a strong panel of speakers and we’ll be looking to hold the conference at a date later in the year. We’ll update businesses on this in due course.

“VisitScotland continues to closely monitor the situation as it develops to ensure we are in the best position to work with the Scottish Government and other key partners to manage what is happening as effectively as possible, whilst providing support for the industry.

“Communication is incredibly important in these circumstances, and we are constantly updating our dedicated coronavirus advice page on visitscotland.org to ensure businesses and visitors are fully informed to make travel decisions based on the latest advice.

“Understandably, this is a stressful and worrying time for many, including many in the tourism industry. We offer our sympathies to those affected by the virus, and the medical personnel and volunteers involved in providing support and comfort.”