Tourism bosses meeting to figure out how to boost visitor numbers in Tayside and Fife

Tourism bosses are meeting to discuss ways of boosting visitor numbers to Tayside and Fife.

The first Tay Cities Regional Tourism Conference at Dundee Rep on March 19 will involve the four local authorities – Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross – who will be joined by Scottish Enterprise and Visit- Scotland to look at tourism over the next five years.

In the six months since V&A Dundee opened the attraction has garnered global interest and shone a spotlight on the wider region.

In September, Perth and Kinross will play host to the Solheim Cup, the world’s most prestigious woman’s golf event.

This is expected to lead to a further influx of visitors.

Tourism leaders want to use this momentum to help the industry grow, encouraging even more people to discover what is on offer across the region.