More than £155 million poured into the Dundee economy last year thanks to tourists visiting the city.

According to new figures, the £155.3m boost is up 3.8% on 2015, with experts predicting more to come in future years.

The average spend per visitor to the city per day in 2016 was £82.95, an increase of more than 3% on the 2015 average.

Lynne Short, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “Tourism is one of the strands that we are pulling together to grow the economy in Dundee.

“As well as the obvious benefits for people who are in frontline tourism businesses like hotels, guest houses, B&Bs and visitor attractions, the sector has also created and sustained jobs in the construction industry, building, refitting and refurbishing hotels and the other facilities that we need and not just at the Waterfront but across the wider city.

“It is clear that we already have the museums, galleries, shops, places of interest, restaurants, bars and culture that people from across the UK and beyond want to spend time in.

“What we are seeing is a really positive picture emerging of revenue and visitor numbers growing that we plan to use as a launch pad for the tourism offering here to really fly in the next few years.

“For example next year will see the opening of the V&A, and more hotel accommodation currently under construction will come on stream but that’s not the whole story.

“Preparations are already in place to support people with the skills they’ll need to be able to meet the demand for trained individuals in the sector so that Dundee is well and truly open for tourism.”