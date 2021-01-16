Tougher Covid restrictions begin in Scotland today but what are they?

Tougher new restrictions have begun in Scotland today as the government aims to stop Covid from spreading quicker.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that the situation in the country is “extremely serious” and we must do more to stop the spread.

Six new restrictions were announced on Wednesday and start from today.

Cannot enter takeaways

You are now not allowed to enter takeaway premises to buy food or drink.

Businesses will need to operate using a hatch or a counter at the door or rely on deliveries.

This means you can no longer enter Costa, Starbucks or McDonalds to order products.

Drinking alcohol in public is now banned

You can no longer drink alcohol in public across Scotland.

This means that if you buy a takeaway pint from a pub, you must wait until you are home to drink it.

It also prohibits beer gardens from opening at the moment.

Non-essential click and collect is banned

Only essential goods can be sold via click and collect.

This includes clothing and footwear stores, homeware stores, garden centres/plant nurseries, baby equipment shops, electrical goods (including repairs), key cutting and shoe repair shops, and bookstores.

The businesses must operate using time slots so that queuing up is avoided.

Work from home if you can

All employees who can work from home must, as the government puts its foot down on non-essential travelling to work.

If you worked from home during last year’s lockdown, you must do so again.

Statutory guidance for employers was published which explains the essential situations where employees can work from the office.

Only work inside another person’s home if it’s essential

Guidance issued previously for tradespeople working in other people’s homes has now become law.

This prohibits them from entering another house unless for essential purposes, i.e. repairs that cannot be delayed until after lockdown.

Electricians, plumbers, or other council repair employees will all have to abide by this law.

Don’t leave your home unless it is essential

A loophole in the previous lockdown guidance has been fixed by a new regulation.

Now you must only leave your home for an essential purpose, including exercise, work, shopping, or healthcare.

You must not change this purpose once outside, and the police can challenge you if you are undertaking non-essential business.

These restrictions come into force for all of mainland Scotland, with the islands remaining in Level 3.