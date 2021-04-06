‘Totally unacceptable’: Teens criticised after mass gatherings in the Ferry and Monifieth

Concerns have been raised after scores of youngsters were broken up by police during “totally unacceptable” parties in Monifieth and Broughty Ferry.

Police intervened in a gathering of around 50 people at Monifieth beach on Friday night and confiscated dozens of bottles of booze.

Two teens were also reported for drug possession, while another was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

The parties continued on Saturday night in Broughty Ferry, with police attending incidents at the castle, the Esplanade, Rugby Terrace, the tennis courts and the Barnhill Rock Garden.

Councillors and residents have admitted they are worried by the increasing levels of anti-social behaviour in the Ferry and Monifieth areas, as large groups of youngsters continue to meet up despite Covid lockdown restrictions.

Derek Scott, Tory councillor for the Ferry, said: “Local residents will be pleased by the response from the police at the weekend in dealing with the recent spate of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

“This type of activity is totally unacceptable and people shouldn’t have to put up with it.

“Thankfully the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of the police.

“The pandemic has been particularly hard on our young people and hopefully as restrictions ease more activities will be available that can help to safely divert them away from anti-social behaviour.

“I would urge parents and guardians to make sure that they know where their children are and what they are doing.”

Those living in the central Ferry area and in Monifieth have also reported campfires and littering in the area, as well as vandalism.

One said: “I’m glad to read that there has been some police presence in the Ferry. There has been a spate of vandalism, theft and attempted break-ins recently, so hopefully things will settle down.

“I get young people are bored, and have empathy for them, having a teenager myself, but there is no excuse for assaulting a police officer and destruction of others property.”

Another added: “There has been a bit of vandalism and that around here, we’ve seen it and heard it.

“People are starting to get a bit frustrated.”

More activities and places for young people needed

However Craig Duncan, Liberal Democrat councillor in the Ferry, thinks more needs to be done to help young people – especially during the current restrictions.

Mr Duncan said: “My concern is that – and I’m not having a go at young people here – there is a lack of things for them.

“Once they get to a certain age where they are too old for playparks and too young for pubs and nightclubs when they are open, they don’t really know what to do with themselves

“I remember back even when I was young and I lived in Monifieth there was very little to do once you got to that age and nothing’s really changed since then.

“I think we need to look at ways to help them and perhaps finding facilities where they can spend their time.”

Patrols to continue

Police have said they will continue to monitor the areas as they look to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Chris Boath of Longhaugh Police Station said “Following complaints from residents about antisocial behaviour in the area our officers carried out high visibility patrols and engaged with a number of groups traced within the area.

“As a result a quantity of alcohol was seized and confiscated. Officers will continue to carry out regular patrols in the area.”