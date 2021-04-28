Travellers have been moved on from Arbroath land after a ten-day stay behind a former town hospital.

Locals said they had been “totally scunnered” by the round-the-clock noise caused by the encampment near the old Little Cairnie site.

They have claimed the travellers dumped toilet waste in nearby woods and damaged trees planted earlier this year by the local authority.

Gates to the site have now been padlocked after around 10 caravans left the site on Wednesday.

Pauline Jackson, of Elmbank Crescent, said: “As far as I know they haven’t come her before, but they arrived around ten days ago.

“More and more vehicles arrived until there was a group of around a dozen caravans.

“They dismantled the barrier to gain access to the grassy area at the back of the new housing at Little Cairnie.

“Since then they have run amok.

“I have seen them dumping toilet waste during the day into the adjacent wooded area, which can be seen from the popular path in the woods.

“They also lit several fires very close to the woods and I witnessed youngsters destroying young trees which Angus Council planted back in February this year.”

Generator and loud music

“They had a noisy petrol generator which was left on constantly, and there was loud music a lot of the time.

“Myself and neighbours I’ve spoken to were totally scunnered by their behaviour and disrespect for others and the environment.

“This isn’t the best of times so we don’t need this stress on our doorstep.

“We were really getting fed up and had contacted the council and police but felt they weren’t interested,” added Pauline.

“It was quite intimidating, especially for some of the older residents seeing all this.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Angus Council were aware of the encampment and were monitoring in accordance with our policies and procedures.”

Cemetery plans

The area of ground occupied by the group had been a planned site for an extension to Arbroath cemetery provision.

However, £160,000 plans were dropped in 2019 after officials said investigations had shown the land to be unsuitable for the proposed Elms natural burial ground.