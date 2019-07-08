Total of 10 teaching posts in Dundee unfilled as school year finishes

Ten teaching posts are vacant at Dundee schools just over a week into the summer holidays.

The empty positions have prompted opposition councillors to voice concern about the local authority’s ability to fill them before pupils return on August 12.

But council chiefs have hit back, claiming the current level is normal for the time of year and insisting they are confident of filling the positions.

Posts being advertised include teachers of maths and chemistry at St John’s High School, PE and computing teachers at Braeview Academy and a business studies teacher at Craigie High, as well as a primary teacher at Rockwell Learning Centre.

There are also two supply positions – one at primary and one at secondary – available on the council website.

Liberal Democrat leader and West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I’m aware there are a number of empty teaching positions at schools throughout the city.

“I am very anxious to see these posts filled before mid-August when the schools go back and will be asking for an up-to-date position from the director of children and families services, Paul Clancy.”

Labour’s Georgia Cruickshank added: “As well as having these posts to fill, the council will also be looking for nursery teachers to fill the extra positions needed to cope with the increased nursery education on offer in Dundee.”

But children and families services convener Stewart Hunter insists the local authority is relaxed about the situation which he described as natural at the end of a school year.

He said: “The number of vacant posts is not unusual for this time of year.

“The jobs are being advertised and I’m confident we will fill the majority of posts in time for the new school term beginning.

“There are vacancies due to retirement and natural wastage.”