‘Total hell’: Dundee resident considers selling home over anti-social problems at Provost Road flats

Residents in a Dundee tenement say they are living in “total hell” as their block is repeatedly a target for anti-social behaviour.

Police and Dundee City Council are investigating incidents including vandalism at the block on Provost Road.

Some of those living in the building say doors have been scratched with knives and windows smashed, among other incidents.

One man who lives there – who does not want to be identified for fear of reprisals – now wants to sell his house.

He said: “We feel completely failed by the authorities on this. Myself and other tenants have been living a total hell.

“The incidents for me started over two years ago, but I’m aware other residents have only started to deal with the problems over the last year.

“We’ve contacted the police and the council in connection with the issues on countless occasions.

“My mental health has deteriorated rapidly. You go to work and then come home to face your door being smeared in sauce, loud music and the block being damaged.

“The residents are being tormented and it’s got to the stage now where the only resolution for me is to sell the property.”

Another resident claims her calls to the council’s anti-social behaviour team have now gone into double figures.

She said: “This person has made it their mission to make our lives hell. One person should not be able to wreak this much havoc.

“I’ve called the anti-social behaviour team at least 15 times, and they have still done nothing.

Washing lines set on fire

“The washing lines have been set on fire but the most recent incident was the rice and sauce being smeared on the doors.

“Over the course of the disruption I’ve been documenting all the evidence of vandalism in the block but it falls on deaf ears with the anti-social team.

“As a result of the problems I’ve also got an application to try and be rehoused. I can’t sleep and can’t eat because of these disturbances.

“A person’s home is meant to be their castle but I’m actually happy to be out of the block to escape the problems.”

Authorities investigating incidents

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of vandalism at a property on Provost Road in Dundee around 1.40pm on Monday August 9.

“The incident occurred between Friday August 6 and Monday August 9. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Dundee City Council has confirmed it is investigating the issues with anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman said: “Investigations remain ongoing and action will be taken where necessary.”