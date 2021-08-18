Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

‘Total hell’: Dundee resident considers selling home over anti-social problems at Provost Road flats

By James Simpson and India Kerwin
August 18, 2021, 7:55 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 7:58 am
Neighbours claim they are being driven out of their homes.
Neighbours claim they are being driven out of their homes.

Residents in a Dundee tenement say they are living in “total hell” as their block is repeatedly a target for anti-social behaviour.

Police and Dundee City Council are investigating incidents including vandalism at the block on Provost Road.

Some of those living in the building say doors have been scratched with knives and windows smashed, among other incidents.

One man who lives there – who does not want to be identified for fear of reprisals – now wants to sell his house.

Windows have been smashed in the communal close.

He said: “We feel completely failed by the authorities on this. Myself and other tenants have been living a total hell.

“The incidents for me started over two years ago, but I’m aware other residents have only started to deal with the problems over the last year.

“We’ve contacted the police and the council in connection with the issues on countless occasions.

“My mental health has deteriorated rapidly. You go to work and then come home to face your door being smeared in sauce, loud music and the block being damaged.

Doors have also been covered with sauce.

“The residents are being tormented and it’s got to the stage now where the only  resolution for me is to sell the property.”

Another resident claims her calls to the council’s anti-social behaviour team have now gone into double figures.

She said: “This person has made it their mission to make our lives hell. One person should not be able to wreak this much havoc.

“I’ve called the anti-social behaviour team at least 15 times, and they have still done nothing.

Washing lines set on fire

“The washing lines have been set on fire but the most recent incident was the rice and sauce being smeared on the doors.

“Over the course of the disruption I’ve been documenting all the evidence of vandalism in the block but it falls on deaf ears with the anti-social team.

“As a result of the problems I’ve also got an application to try and be rehoused. I can’t sleep and can’t eat because of these disturbances.

“A person’s home is meant to be their castle but I’m actually happy to be out of the block to escape the problems.”

Authorities investigating incidents

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of vandalism at a property on Provost Road in Dundee around 1.40pm on Monday August 9.

“The incident occurred between Friday August 6 and Monday August 9. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Dundee City Council has confirmed it is investigating the issues with anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman said: “Investigations remain ongoing and action will be taken where necessary.”