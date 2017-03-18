Lewis Toshney is in line for a quick return as Dundee United try to get their season back on track at Raith Rovers today.

The defender-cum- midfielder missed Wednesday evening’s defeat at St Mirren because of the red card he picked up against Hibs a week ago.

He’s available again and with a battle expected against his relegation-threatened former club, he looks set to go straight back into the starting line-up.

If he is involved, the 24-year-old will hope for a better experience than his last return to Stark’s Park back in December.

He was sent off for two bookings as United were held to a goalless draw that day.

His availability this weekend eases manager Ray McKinnon’s selection problems.

He could be without four squad members because of injury.

Blair Spittal, Scott Fraser and Sean Dillon have no chance of being fit and Frank van der Struijk is also a doubt.

The Dutchman missed the trip to Paisley because of a knock and may have to sit out this one as well.

Despite those issues, the manager has made it clear to his players he expects much better than he got in the 3-2 reversal at the hands of the Buddies.

“They know that wasn’t good enough,” he said.

“There has to be an improvement because there is still a lot to play for between now and the end of the season.”