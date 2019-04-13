Tory MP Kirstene Hair slams ‘absurd’ backlash after she posted SNP councillor’s litter pic

A Scottish Conservative MP who posted an SNP councillor’s picture online without credit has described the backlash she’s received as “absurd”.

Angus MP Kirstene Hair used a picture from the Keep Kirrie Clean litter pick which had been taken by SNP councillor for Kirriemuir and Dean, Julie Bell, on her Twitter account.

Ms Bell said there had been an initial photocall involving her, Ms Hair and others at Kirrie Hill car park before the group split up.

The councillor and a group from the Co-op headed to their clean-up area in Bellies Brae car park.

Ms Bell said: “There was evidence there had been some fly-tipping by a car mechanic that I took a photo of.

“I’m unsure of where Ms Hair was. She was not at that part of the clean-up.”

A montage of images from the clean-up was posted online by Ms Hair, including the image in question.

Ms Bell was quick to call out the Tory MP on the social media platform, and Ms Hair deleted the post soon afterwards.

She added: “I’m sad this incident has detracted from the great work that Keep Kirrie Clean does in the town.”

Ms Hair said: “I was delighted to take part in the Kirriemuir clean-up – and a similar event in Letham.

“As is normal practice with this type of community event, we shared images via social media.

“However, an image taken by another participant was accidentally posted as part of a montage on my Twitter feed.

“This was our mistake and the post was taken down as soon as my staff and I realised, within a matter of hours.

“I have to say, however, the reaction from some of the SNP members who took part has been absurd.”

“This is not a party political issue.

“We all care about the environment and doing something about the scourge of fly-tipping.”