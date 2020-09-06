Tory MP criticised for blaming Scottish Labour’s woes on Richard Leonard’s accent

A Tory MP has faced criticism after suggesting that Richard Leonard’s accent was the cause of his failure to succeed as leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

Dehenna Davison, who represents Bishop Auckland, made the remark about Mr Leonard’s “broad Lancashire accent” on Twitter after the Labour MSP was interviewed on Sky News on Sunday morning.

The comment was widely condemned, including by a spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, who said it was “unacceptable” and “plays into the kind of divisive politics that the SNP promote”.

A @ScotTories spox: “The reason Labour have no credibility or relevance in Scotland, as their own MP Ian Murray has said, has got nothing to do with Richard Leonard’s accent. This criticism is unacceptable. It plays into the kind of divisive politics that the SNP promote.” https://t.co/V7xIjcXlar — Kieran Andrews (@KieranPAndrews) September 6, 2020

Mr Leonard has been battling for his political future after he was asked to resign by four of his MSPs: Jenny Marra, James Kelly, Mark Griffin and Daniel Johnson.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sunday, on Sky News, the Central Scotland MSP vowed to fight on, as he predicted an imminent change on fortunes for Scottish Labour.

But the Sunday Times reported that the party’s ruling Scottish executive meets next Saturday, and senior figures were considering a motion of no confidence.

Stewart McDonald, SNP MP for Glasgow South, said the Scottish Labour leader’s issues were entirely political, however, and that “only a bigot” would reach the conclusion that his accent was the root cause.

Cat Smith, Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, was another who responded.

“I thought you guys were meant to be a unionist party? Why shouldn’t someone who was born in one part of the UK but makes their home in another part of the UK be able to engage in politics and be a representative?” she asked.

Love 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Love 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 proud to be 🇬🇧 — Cat Smith MP (@CatSmithMP) September 6, 2020

English Tories who think they are experts on Scotland are the funniest. Besides, Richard Leonard is from Yorkshire, so this one isn’t even an expert on England. https://t.co/FUmHJEotiu — David Clark (@David_K_Clark) September 6, 2020