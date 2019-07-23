Tory leadership live updates: Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has been announced as winner of the Tory leadership election, and will officially become 77th Prime Minister of the UK tomorrow.

The new Prime Minister is appointed by the Queen on the recommendation of their predecessor, before being driven to Downing Street to make their first remarks and then enter Number 10 for the first time as officeholder.

Mr Johnson, 55, defeated Jeremy Hunt to win the leadership race, and will take over the role of party leader from the departing Prime Minister, Theresa May.

