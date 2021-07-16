News / Dundee Torched car in Dundee prompts police and fire response By Amie Flett July 16, 2021, 7:39 am Police and fire services were called to Balgowan Avenue on Thursday night. Police are investigating after a car was torched in Dundee on Thursday night. Police and fire services were called to Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton just after 9pm. One fire engine was despatched from Tayside fire station. Police had been alerted to anti-social behaviour but found a car on fire when they arrived. A fire engine was sent to tackle the blaze. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe