Topless man with Scotland tattoo involved in bottle attack in Dundee street

A man was bottled and a woman kicked in the face in an “unprovoked” attack in Dundee.

The pair were assaulted by another man and woman who were part of a group of four.

The male assailant was topless and had a Scotland football crest tattooed on his chest.

Police were called following the incident at around 2.30am on Sunday near to the junction of Scotscraig Road and Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler.

Both victims were left shaken by the incident, but did not sustain serious injuries.

The topless man is described as in his 20s with dark hair and a local accent, while the woman is described as in her 20s with a local accent and long blonde hair, and was wearing a maroon tracksuit.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “If anyone has any information which could assist in our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any Police officer. CR/20452/17 is our reference number.”