Topless lout threatened to kill Dundee officers’ children and urinated in police van

A drunken lout threatened to kill the children of police officers before urinating in the back of the van on his way to the cells.

Bare-chested Neil Brown saw red on Peddie Street because he couldn’t find his wallet.

A sheriff heard Brown had been drinking heavily the night before and was under the influence at the time of the incident.

Brown, of Strathmartine Road, urinated in the back of a police van because his desperate pleas to be allowed to use a toilet went unheard.

Police were called to the West End street at around noon on Thursday where they found Brown shouting and swearing at members of the public.

Depute fiscal Laura Bruce told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police stopped the accused acting aggressively. His eyes were dilated.

“He was arrested and said to police ‘I’ll kill you both and your children’.He was then placed in a police van and he repeatedly kicked the vehicle and spat and urinated.”

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty from custody to behaving aggressively towards members of the public and shouting and swearing.

Brown also admitted behaving abusively towards PCs Fergus Wilson and Fraser Buttar by making threats to their families, shouting, swearing, kicking a police vehicle, spitting and urinating.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston said Brown became agitated because he feared his wallet had been stolen.

He said: “He accepts he was very drunk. In the back of the police van he said he was desperate for the toilet and the reason he was kicking was to try to get them to let him go out but that didn’t happen and he was forced to do what he did.”

Before deferring sentence until later this month for reports, Sheriff George Way said: “He (Brown) needs to understand that his coat is very much on a shoogly peg.”

Brown was granted bail.