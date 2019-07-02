Top-up tap in the pipeline for Montrose High Street, the first in Tayside

Tayside’s first outdoor water bottle filling station could be placed in Montrose.

An application has been lodged for a top-up tap for water bottles at the town’s High Street as part of Scottish Water’s Your Water, Your Life campaign.

Scottish Water has committed to installing outdoor water bottle filling stations across the country to encourage the use of refillable bottles.

Roseanna Cunningham, cabinet secretary for environment, climate change and land reform, welcomed the move.

She said: “This is a fantastic campaign which fits in with our work to reduce Scotland’s dependence on single-use plastic and is raising awareness of the health benefits of drinking more tap water, which is excellent in quality and value. We would encourage people to make the switch to reusable bottles if they can as it will help protect the environment and can save money.

“This campaign also builds on our commitments to tackle our throwaway culture as we are the first part of the UK to commit to a deposit return scheme.”

Top-up taps are installed and operational at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Buchanan Street, Glasgow, Dunfermline, Inverness and Dumfries.

The application stated: “We would now like to invite Angus Council to be in the next batch of 10 to complement the existing provision we have on Scotland’s east coast.

“Following discussions between Angus Council and Scottish Water representatives, a few location options for the top-up tap were discussed and a suitable location on Montrose High Street by the seating area and information board was identified.”