Top tourist attractions fully reopen to the public

Both the Verdant Works and RRS Discovery have fully reopened to the public after the coronavirus lockdown.

Dundee Heritage Trust, which runs both tourist attractions, started reopening its sites last month, but now says it is in a position to open up even more area.

As of Wednesday, August 12, the full museum reopened at Discovery Point, meaning visitors can enter all 11 galleries, watch nine audio-visual films and see over 150 polar artefacts on display before they even step onto the research ship.

Meanwhile at Verdant Works, more areas of the historic mill reopened today (Friday, August 14) including the Victorian office, the harvest to home gallery and the machine hall.

Deirdre Robertson, CEO of Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “The temporary closure came at a time of year when we would have been traditionally at our busiest.

“The impact on Dundee Heritage Trust, a small independent charity that is 98% self-funded, has been huge and has led to uncertain times for both Discovery Point and Verdant Works.

“The response from local residents, along with those from further afield, since our initial reopening has been incredible and it is through the continued support from members of the public that we can carry on doing what we do.

“We are certain people will love the chance to fully explore both venues once again and we have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to ensure we are ‘good to go’, letting our visitors discover our museums with the confidence and peace of mind we all need at this time.”