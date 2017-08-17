Top tips revealed for taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk

A series of top tips for participants in Sunday’s Dundee Kiltwalk have been revealed.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the event, raising thousands of pounds for charity, through walks of various lengths.

Dr Stuart Gray, lecturer in exercise and metabolic health at the British Heart Foundation Glasgow Cardiovascular Research Centre, says folk training for the event should build up slowly.

“Recommendations are for 150 minutes of moderate exercise per day,” he said.

“Moderate intensity is hard to define and measure, but it is important to reach the required intensity.

“Doing something that leaves you a bit short of breath would be good — a slow amble probably isn’t enough. Doing anything is better than nothing, but the more you can do, the better.”

Dr Gray also says a “healthy balanced diet” during training is vital, with carbohydrates such as pasta, and protein, important fuel during training, throughout the walk itself and during recovery afterwards.

Colin Gregor, former Scotland 7s rugby captain, who also runs fitness classes, recommends participants undertake some strength training to build up muscle strength.

He also suggests “core work” to maintain a good posture which will lower the impact on the back and pelvis.

He added: “Practise walking — take the stairs when you have a chance.

“And maybe walk one stop on your commute to or from work. Download a podcast or phone somebody and you won’t even realise you’re covering the miles.”

Meanwhile, Jill Watson — community events manager for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, which raised thousands during the Glasgow Kiltwalk, has advised participants to get in touch with their chosen charity if they need help with fundraising.

She has encouraged people to set up an Everyday Hero fundraising page and to promote it through social media and at work.

And for the walk itself, Jilli Blackwood — textile artist and designer of the 2014 Team Scotland Commonwealth Games opening ceremony outfits — said people should wear a kilt they’ve worn before and feel comfortable in.

She added: “Practise walking in your kilt in different weather conditions so there aren’t any surprises on the day.

“The Kiltwalk is about having fun and enjoying yourself in the fresh air while raising money for your charity.

“Wearing your kilt, whatever style you choose, will make you feel great, enhance your performance and boost your stamina to make it to the finishing line.”