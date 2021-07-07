Top Scottish theatres combine to create film version of award-winning musical

Two of Scotland’s major theatres – Eden Court and Dundee Rep – have joined forces to create a film version of an award-winning folk theatre musical.

Islander, acclaimed for its beautiful folklore storytelling and score, will have a red-carpet premiere at the Inverness venue on August 26, then available to stream on Rep Studios.

The critically acclaimed two-hander was originally presented as part of the Made in Scotland 2019 showcase at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it won Musical Theatre Review’s Best Musical Award.

The environmentally-themed show then went on to a successful off-West End run and a BBC Radio 4 adaptation.

Myth and reality collide in Islander

Dundee Rep and Eden Court Highlands have collaborated for a filmed re-imagining of the piece, which tells of Eilidh, who dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach, changing her life forever.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, chief executive of Eden Court Highlands, said: “I adored Islander at the Made in Scotland showcase in 2019 and had planned to bring the live show to us in the early part of 2021 but the winter lockdown brought those plans to an end.

“I’m thrilled Eden Court has now collaborated with our friends at Dundee Rep to reimagine Islander for film. I hope this is the beginning of many future partnerships.”

Dundee Rep’s artistic director Andrew Panton said: “Islander is an example of the very best Scottish musical theatre. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with the original creative team and our co-producers Eden Court to create this next evolution of a truly magical piece.

Creation of musical theatre is a passion

“Musical storytelling sits at the heart of our programming at Dundee Rep and the creation of original musical theatre is a particular passion”

The film version, shot on location and on the stage at Dundee Rep, stars Kirsty Findlay (Olivier Award-nominated for Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) and Bethany Tennick, who will both be at the Inverness premiere.

Amy Draper, who conceived and directed the original work, is at the helm of the new film, with both stage and screen versions produced by Helen Milne.

Islander features music and lyrics by St Andrews-born writer and composer Finn Anderson, with the book written by Stewart Melton.

Following its Inverness premiere, Islander will be screened at the venue between August 27 and September 2. It will be available at Rep Studios on Demand from August 28.

You might also like…