Top professor claims it may be possible to reopen some schools if new virus numbers fall

A university professor has claimed that some areas of Scotland may be able to consider re-opening if numbers of new virus cases were to fall.

Hugh Pennington, a professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University, believes that schools in areas which have not been heavily impacted by the virus could consider opening back up sooner than expected if the numbers of new cases were to fall.

© Supplied

He said: “The crucial number is the number of new cases a day.

“Once that starts to come down we can start looking at things.

“There are parts of the country where we can maybe start opening schools.

“That’s a bit of a controversial opinion, but there’s no evidence that schools are a substantial factor in the spread of the virus.”

The professor believes that a fall in new cases could make it possible to open schools in areas such as the Highlands and Islands which have been less affected by the virus.

Schools across the UK have been closed since March 20, and it has previously been said it would be doubtful they would be open again before summer.

The first minister has stated that it is not possible to say when it will be safe to reopen school, but that all decisions will be “solidly based and not premature”.