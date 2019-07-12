Top musicians to play historic organs in Dundee and Fife concerts

Dundonians will have the chance to see two of the best-preserved examples of rare pipe organs in Scotland brought to life by international musicians.

The University of St Andrews will be hosting two of the world’s best organists at Lochee Parish Church, as well as Leven Parish Church in Fife, enabling audiences to hear the rare instruments at their best.

One of the best young organists in the world, Katelyn Emerson, winner of the prestigious American Guild of Organists Young Artists’ Competition in 2016, will make her Scottish debut on the historic Dundee organ.

Lochee’s 1890 organ is the largest example in Scotland of an instrument by Thomas Hill still in its original state.

The Lochee concert programme will include Parry’s Fantasy and Fugue in G, Widor’s virtuosic Symphony no. 6 op. 42/2 and the world premiere of Kerensa Briggs’ Light in Darkness.

The concert will take place on Thursday August 1 and will begin at 7.30pm.

The programme for the concert at Leven Parish Church will feature music from Dubois, Fauré, Bonnal and Guilmant.

This concert will take place on Tuesday July 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for both events will be available on the door.

They will be priced £8 and £6 for concessions and Music Centre members.