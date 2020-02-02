Top Dundee lawyer tells Harris Academy pupils about a case defending a dog

Billy Boyle, who has been a lawyer for 42 years, spoke about his experiences as a solicitor to an S3 class at Harris Academy.

Billy is from St Mary’s and studied at Dundee University. His first job was with the Law Commission and later he decided to open his own legal firm that is pretty successful.

From a young age Billy was desperate to become a footballer but he was unable to do that so he decided to become a lawyer.

He spoke about what being a lawyer is like, society nowadays and interesting past cases he has covered.

Billy has defended many people accused of horrible things and he proved them innocent.

As well as defending innocent people, he has also defended the guilty and stated that he didn’t feel bad as everyone is legally required a defendant and he’s not to judge who’s guilty or not.

It doesn’t matter what he thinks, he must represent people ethically as it is the right thing to do.

He further described his cases over the years, speaking about the time a dog’s owner put a Santa hat and a scarf on his dog to make the violent canine seem friendly after allegedly biting off a postman’s finger.

When he just started out he was excited to work on a murder case but then he came to the realisation that in order for there to be a murder case, someone must be killed.

Billy told the class that you have to be good in English at school to become a lawyer and he emphasised the fact that jobs should no longer have status.

He said: “What is important is that you find a job you like, that you can do and that you enjoy.”

Review: Parallel universe contains a secret

His Dark Materials, by Philip Pullman, is set in a parallel universe where humans have been paired with animals.

A young girl called Lyra and her demon Pan set off on a dangerous journey to find their kidnapped friend but soon discover a terrible secret about a mysterious substance called dust.

Some highlights in the book include big plot twists and incorporating science into the fantasy.

The idea that everyone has a companion is sweet.

In that parallel universe you always have someone to rely on. The sci-fi aspect helps to make it unique and an original piece of work, not like anything else we’ve read before.

We liked it and found it captivating but some of it was a bit confusing because there were so many sub-plots, meaning that the main plot was lost and sometimes confusing to follow.

However, overall we thought it was interesting and the movie adaption was very good as well.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

Our hero is depute head teacher Mr Perry.

He is our hero because he has enforced many fantastic rules and so far he has made an amazing impact on our school.

One of his most important rules is his “no litter” policy which makes students respect their surroundings and tidy litter and recycle whenever possible.

Another one of his most important rules is his strict uniform policy. This rule is key for the fundamental impact of work-wear in a job.

It gets us looking smart and presentable in the workplace environment. It also makes students have a sense of belonging.

Since starting school he has made us feel welcome and ready to learn in a safe environment.

Overall he is a great asset to the school and helps us be good members of society.

If I could create new or change existing legislation, I would…

… ban cigarettes. They are really bad for you.

– Jake Skinner.

… make fair pay so that no matter if you are male or female, black or white, rich or poor, if you work in the same job you would get the same amount.

– Evie Gellatly.

… ban all drilling into the Earth for oil and make all energy come from renewable sources.

– Lytisha Ismail.

… make dental care free for everyone because some people need it who can’t afford it and it is very important for your health.

– John Cringle.

… make it so that you cannot marry until you are 18 years old because it could interrupt your education if you got married at 16.

– Samuel Day.

… choose for everyone in the world to have a home of shelter so that they can keep warm and be safe.

– Poppy Taylor-Heath.

… make medical care in hospitals free around the world because some people can’t pay for it.

– Ellie Brankin.

… make glasses free because some people can’t function without them and they are very expensive.

– Frankie Hughes.