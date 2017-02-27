A leading Dundee GP has warned against the NHS “demanding credit cards” from foreign nationals requiring treatment.

Dr Andrew Cowie, chairman of the Tayside Local Medical Committee, was speaking after a Freedom of Information request showed that NHS Tayside is owed £194,872 in outstanding medical payments from foreigners not eligible for free treatment.

In one case, £96,657 of medical debt is owed from a Turkmenistan national receiving treatment in 2014.

MSP Bill Bowman, a Scottish Conservative member for the North East, said it was “important that foreign nationals don’t view Tayside as a health tourism hot spot” and called for the system to be “toughened up”.

He added: “A certain amount of medical costs from foreign nationals is to be expected, but during times in which budgets are so tight we must make sure people are not coming to the area and taking advantage of the system.”

However, Dr Cowie said: “I can absolutely see why people would be upset about this, however, I cannot agree. The NHS is designed to deliver care to those who need it when they need it. I do not want to start demanding a credit card at the door as happens elsewhere in the world.

“Sometimes we will look after people who need medical care, but cannot repay it. Very occasionally we may even be taken advantage of.

“However, as this total bill is about 6p from every £1,000 that NHS Tayside has spent looking after patients over the past four years, I would rather that clinicians and patients work harder together to make care more efficient and prevent waste rather than denying care to people who need it.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the “vast majority” of foreign patients intended to pay any medical costs.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “If a person has not paid their bill, they are reminded by letter of the outstanding amount due. If payment is still not made, NHS Tayside will contact the Central Legal Office who may instruct a debt collection agency to retrieve payment. In certain circumstances, the UK Border Agency is informed and they have the power to apprehend overseas visitors who have outstanding public debts and prevent them from re-entering the UK.”