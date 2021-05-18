Top dog: Local beauty spots named most dog-friendly in Scotland by TripAdvisor

Local beaches, attractions, restaurants and more have been named some of the top dog-friendly places in Scotland, according to the world’s largest travel site, TripAdvisor.

Getting out for a walk with your dog is one of the easiest and most enjoyable ways to get some exercise and enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors (both for humans and our four-legged friends).

As bars and restaurants continue the process of re-opening and we are allowed to venture further away from our front door, new research from dog-friendly holiday provider Canine Cottages has revealed the top places to enjoy the summer months with your pet.

And it will come as no surprise that beauty spots across Angus, Fife and Perth have been featured on several of Scotland’s top 10 lists.

Included in the top 10 most dog-friendly places to visit in Scotland were Macrosty Park in Crieff (fifth), Kincardine’s Devilla Forest (seventh) and Ravenscraig Park in Kirkcaldy (ninth).

Of the most dog-friendly beaches in Scotland, Elie Beach in Fife came in second place, with Lunan Bay in Inverkeilor coming seventh.

The top dog-friendly place to eat in Scotland can be found on Perth’s High Street: 56% of Brew and Chew’s visitors praised the café for it’s accommodation of dogs.

The café doesn’t just sell food for human visitors, but also offers dog-friendly cupcakes and ‘puppuccinos’ for hungry and thirsty furry clients, too.

Staycations

Canine Cottages also compiled this interactive map of the UK’s most dog-friendly locations, which helps dog owners find the best places to bring your dog across the UK on your summer holidays.

The tool will be useful for dog owners who may not feel ready to book an international summer holiday, or do not wish to leave their dog at home as they make the most of being able to travel around the UK again.

Also featured on the Canine Cottages map is West Sands Beach in St Andrews, The Dreel Tavern in Anstruther and Tentsmuir Forest in Tayport.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab the lead and the portable water bowl, and give your four-legged friend a Scottish summer to remember.