A former Dundee FC and Dundee United club doctor left with permanent balance problems has won a “significant” payout from NHS Tayside.

Phyllis Windsor was given an anti-biotic called Tobramycin by staff at the health board to help tackle an infection following treatment for inflammatory arthritis.

But, soon afterwards, Dr Windsor suffered side-effects which caused toxicity in her ear.

This triggered severe balance issues which steadily worsened and, despite complaining twice to a nurse, it was only when she emailed a consultant and arranged an appointment that the damage was realised.

Dr Windsor, of Kinfauns, in the Carse of Gowrie, was on the medication for more than 30 days and, by the time of her appointment, struggled to walk without falling over, as well as suffering tinnitus and hearing loss. She was told her balance issues would be permanent.

In the aftermath, Dr Windsor consulted solicitors at Harper Macleod and launched legal action against NHS Tayside.

The case called at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, and now the Tele can reveal it was settled for a “significant five-figure sum”.

Dr Windsor has spent spells at Dundee FC and Dundee United as their club doctor, but currently works in the same role at Queen’s Park.

She had worked as a clinical oncologist at Ninewells Hospital, specialising in urological cancer.

Douglas Cowan, a partner at Harper Macleod, said: “We were able to argue that there was a lack of a proper system of monitoring for Tobramycin toxicity.

“There should have been a system in place at the clinic whereby the client was asked about symptoms of balance problems and dizziness, which would then be further investigated leading to the Tobramycin being stopped.

“The allegation was that Tobramycin ought to have been stopped at an earlier stage.

“ Had it been, the high levels of toxicity which had accumulated in the client’s auditory apparatus would have dissipated, relieving her of most, if not all, of her symptoms.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “As this is a legal matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment.”

Dr Windsor declined to comment.