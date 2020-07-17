Top award for Dundee photographer thanks to his ‘off grid’ documentary-style film

A Dundee photographer has snapped up the Best in Show title in the Association of Photography (AOP) Student Awards.

Elliot Caunce, who graduated with a degree in press and editorial photography at the University of Falmouth, Cornwall, impressed the judges with his documentary-style film entitled Off-Grid Scotland: Davey McDonald.

The film follows a hardy Scot who has been living off-grid in a tent for 12 years, following the diagnosis of a serious heart condition.

Elliot said: “It’s brilliant to see the wee film doing so well. Davey doesn’t get any signal where he lives so I’ll have to pay him another visit to give him the good news.”

© Elliot Caunce

Launched in 1981, the AOP Student Awards celebrates the very best of emerging talent from the students of photography.

The 2020 winners were revealed in front of a virtual audience of finalists, press, agents, commissioners and members.

There were 60 finalists in the still and moving image categories of People, Places and Things.

Judges included international professionals Julia Fullerton-Batten, Laura Noble and Lee Smith.

Elliot’s award-winning film has also featured on the BBC and in The Guardian.