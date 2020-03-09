Top accolade for Dundee firm at national awards

A Dundee-based accounting practice has won the UK Small Firm of the Year Award at the Xero annual awards.

Ashton McGill has been recognised at the awards for being client-focused and going beyond compliance with advisory services embedded in everything they do.

Andy McGill, co-founder of Ashton McGill said the team are “humbled” by their win.

He said: “We’re so humbled to be Xero’s Small Firm of the Year 2020.

“It means so much and we know it’s going to help our cause so much.

“Back in 2017, we set up Ashton McGill with the aim of truly helping people.

“Helping them build better businesses, helping them build more purposeful businesses, helping them achieve their big, audacious goals.

“Two years on, and we’re so proud of the community we’ve grown and the wonderful communities we’re a part of.

“We feel truly lucky to work with such amazing people every day and receiving this award has really solidified our sense of purpose.

“We’re so excited for everything that’s to come and to help more businesses achieve incredible things.”

Hosted by award-winning comedian Lucy Porter, the glittering event was held at London’s Electric Brixton with the awards showcasing the achievements made by accounting practices and app partners that are leading the way, with 150 in attendance.

With 14 trophies up for grabs, the night marked the first time the annual Xero Awards were held as a standalone event.

Glen Foster, director of accounting partners at Xero commented: “The Xero Awards are a great opportunity to recognise the achievements of our accounting and app partners, and shine a light on the work they are doing to support small businesses.

“They are at the forefront of change, helping SMEs transform the way they do business.”