Top 7 chippies to try out on National Fish & Chip Day in Tayside and Fife

Scotland is known for its outstanding fishing industry and produce, and here, Julia Bryce outlines the best fish and chip shops to experience the fine fare.

Summer is well on its way and one thing you need to put on your bucket list is trying fish and chips with a picturesque view – which is pretty easy for those of us who live by the coast.

National Fish and Chip Day takes place today (June 4) and with a range of chip shops up and down the region, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to bagging a quality haddock or sausage supper.

Established in 2015, the national day is a great excuse to nip along to your favourite chipper and enjoy a delicious feast.

From homemade tartare sauce, excellent sides, specials and unique dishes like Katsu chicken fillets, below are just some of the venues bringing quality options to villages, towns and cities near you.

Pittenweem Fish Bar – Pittenweem, Fife

Based on the High Street, this fish and chip shop offers up a range of classics and is a popular pit-stop for many locals and visitors travelling through the fishing village.

From black pudding to chicken burgers, not forgetting smoked sausage, fish, fishcakes and more, there are plenty of options to tuck into.

The chip shop is closed on Mondays and is open Tuesday to Thursday from 5-8pm, Friday and Saturday until 9pm and Sunday from 8am to 1pm.

Anstruther Fish Bar – Anstruther, Fife

The Anstruther Fish Bar is one of the East Coast’s most popular chippies. Owned by Robert and Alison Smith, the couple’s families have, for generations, been involved in the fishing industry with Robert and Alison opting for dry land instead of the sea.

Opening the venue in 2003, the couple have built the business up from the ground and have won numerous accolades in their time.

As well as serving up a whole range of traditional favourites, they also boast the ability to offer gluten-free alternatives ensuring everyone can enjoy their fish and chips.

Murray’s Fish and Chips – Broughty Ferry

Found on Gray Street, you’ll smell this chippie before you see it and I can guarantee your stomach will be rumbling as a result.

The family business is operated by those with more than 40 years’ experience and is the perfect place to pick up a bag of chips (or a fish supper) and enjoy your scran with a view of the Tay on the water edge.

As well as operating the shop itself, Murray’s Fish and Chips also run a delivery service for their offering, too.

Tailend – St Andrews and Dundee

This Tailend is a bit of a hybrid firm as not only is it a fish and chip shop, but there is also a restaurant, deli and fishmongers incorporated into its offering.

In St Andrews you’ll find the takeaway, a restaurant and a fish counter, while in Dundee you’ll find a takeaway and restaurant.

Sourcing the finest freshly-landed fish from local fishermen, Tailend is owned by the team behind G&A Spink Fish Merchants in Arbroath who ensure only the best produce is used in all of the dishes.

Expect to see lobster, halibut, langoustines and more on the menu, as well as a battered burger, haggis pudding, a halloumi burger, Arbroath smokies and scallops.

Cromars – St Andrews

Established in St Andrews in 2013, Cromars prides itself on its homemade ingredients and quality produce which is sourced from seafood wholesaler, JK Thomson, and fruit and veg wholesaler, Ivan Wood & Sons.

Located just a five minute walk from the beach, pick up a fish supper from Cromars and head down to the beach to indulge in a delicious dinner with a cracking view of the East Coast.

You’ll find all your chippie favourites here as well as brie wedges, a deep fried Mars Bar, macaroni cheese, a half battered pizza and Cullen skink.

Dunkeld Fish Bar – Dunkeld

Situated in Dunkeld on Atholl Street, the chippie is ideally located on the main street, and is just a few minutes walk from the river Tay.

A much-loved addition in the town, owners Scott and Sharon Davie have owned the venue for 11 years. Known for serving up the classics well, Scott loves to experiment with flavours and deep fries a “sweet treat of the week” each week to give his customers something unusual to try.

In his time he has deep fried things such as cake, Cadbury’s Creme Eggs, Wagon Wheels, Terry’s Chocolate Orange and more.

Dunkeld Fish Bar also retained its spot on Fry Magazine’s UK’s top 50 fish and chips takeaways list this year, too.

Central Fish and Chips – Perth

From pizzas to calzones, not to mention pasta dishes, wraps, burgers, king rib, all your chippie staples, omelettes and more, Central Fish and Chips has it all.

That’s not forgetting the range of sweet treats which they also deep fry including Jaffa Cakes, Twix’s, Snickers and they also serve up Nutella balls.

Located nearer the outskirts of Perth, this venue on Tulloch Terrace is a popular place for locals and those passing through the city.

If you are looking for something different to the usual, this is the chippie for you.

