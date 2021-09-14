Pay a visit to these 5 venues in Dundee for the best coffee and cake

With the weather starting to turn there’s no time like the present for a good cuppa and a delicious bake.

Dundee is home to a multitude of cafes and coffee houses, but when it comes to perfect barista skills and mouth-watering craft baking, there are a few hidden gems out there that go above and beyond to bring some of the best coffee and bakes to the table.

From cute quaint venues to those offering something a little more unusual, the five we’ve picked below stand out from the crowd for all of the right reasons.

You can even bring your four-legged friends to many of them, too.

Pacamara Dundee

Open seven days a week, Pacamara on Perth Road is a great pitstop for those looking for delicious baked goods and a well-made cup of coffee.

The breakfast and brunch restaurant is the perfect place to pick up a freshly made doughnut, however, you won’t be able to leave without trying some of the menu options as the food is just too good to turn down.

Address: 302 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1AU

Cafe Sicilia

This cafe on Perth Road is filled with authentic Italian favourites which are made fresh every day.

Not only is it gluten-free and vegan friendly, but there’s also a large selection of baked goods to help yourself to as well.

Featuring everything from the classic brownie, carrot cake, cannoli, plus more, there’s plenty to indulge in.

They also serve up their “iconic” pizza wraps stuffed with tomato sauce and a combination of fresh fillings every day!

Address: 123 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4JD

Empire State Artisan Roasters

Ideally located in the heart of Dundee, Empire State Artisan Roasters on Whitehall Crescent is the place to go for a well-made brew.

Add in a whole variety of freshly baked goods and you’re onto a winner when it comes to looking for a spot for coffee and cake.

Why not try out their pastry and bakes selection which can include anything from cinnamon scrolls (cinnamon rolls with a scone influence) to Italian apple pie, Bakewell tarts, chocolate tarts, cheesecakes, cakes and more.

Address: 28 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee, DD1 4AY

Mezzaluna

If you’re looking for something a little different from a traditional cake, why not head to Mezzaluna, Dundee’s new paninoteca that serves up some of the best cannoli you’ll find in the city.

Established by Chiara Di Ponio-Horne, the new space opened in July this year and has just launched the new line of autumn flavours which include coffee and walnut, caramel apple, pistachio and lemon, black forest, key lime pie and ginger, pumpkin pie, rocky road and chocolate peanut butter.

The shop is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

Address: 19 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee, DD1 4BB

The Flame Tree Cafe

This Australian-inspired independent cafe on Exchange Street is a popular haunt with Dundonians and tourists alike.

Open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, it is a great place to get your brunch and lunch fix – and also meet friends for coffee and cake (0r a scone, croissant, waffles – the list is endless).

They also serve up their well-known rainbow bagels which are quite often seen on Instagram accounts across Dundee.

Address: 20 Exchange St, Dundee, DD1 3DL

