Top 5 experiences for any chocoholic to have this World Chocolate Day in Tayside and Fife

There’s more to chocolate than just eating it – here are some experiences in Tayside, Fife and beyond that you should book now.

I don’t know about you but tomorrow is the only day that’s circled on my calendar this year – World Chocolate Day.

Any chocoholic will be well versed in what makes chocolate good, or who the best producers (if there are any better than the others) in their area, but immersing yourself in a chocolate-inspired experience is on a completely different level to just eating them.

So take a look at some of the experiences below for all the chocolate lovers out there, which we recommend booking up in celebration of our mutual appreciation of the sweet stuff.

Guided chocolate tasting flights

The perfect gift for foodies and chocoholics alike, Iain Burnett, also known as The Highland Chocolatier, has an experience like no other – guided chocolate tasting flights.

These are available in boxes for two or four people and have a selection of handcrafted chocolates by Iain that come with an audio link in which the chocolatier himself will guide you through each one in your box. Rumour has it that the award-winning Best Truffle in the World may also make an appearance or two.

Prices start at £21.95 and can be ordered to your door here.

Provider: The Highland Chocolatier, Blairgowrie

Sit in a chocolate-themed cafe

If you are someone who plans your day around what kind of chocolate you’re going to eat and when, then you might want to plan a trip to the East Neuk’s not-so-hidden secret, The Cocoa Tree Cafe.

From chocolate-based drinks such as a mochachino or cacao tea infusion, to their bean stew made with cocoa, it really is every chocoholic’s dream.

The shop next door also allows you to browse their chocolate boutique and select some handmade chocolates to enjoy at your table.

For more information on opening hours and booking, visit pittenweemchocolate.co.uk.

Provider: The Cocoa Tree Cafe, Pittenweem

Create a taste of Perthshire

Earlier in the year we wrote about the talented chocolatier that is Charlotte Flower, based in Perthshire, who uses locally-foraged ingredients in her chocolate.

Luckily, Charlotte also has some workshops during which she can talk you through the history of cocoa, how it is made and learn about different techniques tailored to you.

Costs vary between £45 a person for a half day and £80 a person for a full day.

For more information on what’s available and how to book, visit charlotteflowerchocolates.com/workshops/.

Provider: Charlotte Flower Chocolates, near Aberfeldy

Try your hand at a chocolate making workshop

Shona Sutherland is well known in Perthshire, and much of Scotland, for her delicious artisan chocolates. She’s won numerous awards over the years and runs Taystful from her professional kitchen on Blairgowrie’s high street.

She runs several chocolate making courses throughout the year, many of which can be done virtually. Though her August and September classes currently have no spaces, there are several more coming up which still have availability for anyone willing to book.

Prices vary but more information can be found here.

For tailored or bespoke face-to-face workshops on a date that suits you, contact Shona via the website.

Provider: Taystful, Blairgowrie

Virtually pair whisky with chocolate

If you enjoy both whisky and chocolate and often have the two together, then you’ll be pleased to know that experts at the Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh have set up virtual chocolate and whisky tastings.

The sessions can be booked to suit you and will be delivered over Zoom. It will combine whiskies with Scottish artisan chocolates for a unique experience. They are currently priced at £37 per person plus delivery of the chocolate and whisky boxes.

For more information on how to book and what’s included, click here.

Provider: The Scotch Whisky Experience, Edinburgh

For more of our listicles…