Fast growing tool chain Toolstation is opening a store in Arbroath on Monday.

The new branch at Elliot Industrial Estate will create seven jobs.

Store manager Craig Orrock says: “We are pleased to be opening the new store.

“It will support local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Arbroath.

“We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task.”

Second new Angus branch this year

Arbroath is Toolstation’s second Angus location after a Montrose outlet opened earlier this year.

A click and collect service will be on offer, with most products available within five minutes of purchase.

The Arbroath Toolstation branch will open seven days a week. It will open from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.

The company reported record sales last year, due to more people took up DIY projects during lockdown.