Tools worth £1,000 snatched in break-in at Arbroath hotel

Tools worth almost £1,000 were stolen during a break-in at a derelict hotel.

Martin Reid, who owns MJR Roofing in Carnoustie, was devastated to discover the tools had been taken when he arrived at work yesterday morning.

The incident happened at the former Letham Grange Hotel, near Arbroath, where Martin and his team have been working on the roof for the past three months.

Martin, 31, said that among the equipment taken were a Honda generator, Makita hammer drill and rolls of lead.

“Altogether around £1,000 worth of tools were stolen,” said Martin.

“For a small business like mine that’s a huge amount but it’s not just the monetary value.

“While I don’t have the tools I can’t do other jobs, so that holds me back in my work and costs a lot of money.

“I rely on working regularly and can’t afford to lose days off work because my tools have been stolen.

“I don’t have words to describe what I think of the scum who have done this.

“To steal someone’s tools at this time of year when you are working hard to provide for your family is disgusting.

“I would appeal to any tradesmen, or anyone else who is offered these tools, to get in touch with myself or the police.”

Martin added: “Ironically, we are just about finished the job and were beginning to remove our things.

“The tools were locked inside the hotel and whoever did it had to break down a heavy door to get inside. It must have been a couple of big lads to manage that.

“They must have been after specific things because there was a load of scaffolding outside and they never touched that.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the break-in and are carrying out inquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0585 of December 18.”