Police Scotland is appealing for information after hundreds of pounds worth of tools were taken from a van in Maryfield.

The construction tools, which police say were valued at about £900, were stolen from a van parked in Mains Loan.

The theft took place sometime between Friday March 17 and Monday March 20.

The vehicle in question was a Mercedes Sprinter and was locked at the time of the theft.

