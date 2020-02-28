Police appeal for information after tools stolen from van in Angus

Police are appealing for information following the theft of tools from a van in Forfar.

The incident on the town’s Thornton Park is believed to have taken place some time between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Items stolen from the white Renault Kangoo van include a Hilti kit bag, a Hilti battery-powered screw gun and a Paslode nail gun.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Forfar are investigating the theft of items from a van parked on Thornton Park some time between 6pm on Tuesday February 25 and 8am on Wednesday February 26.

“Anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation, particularly if they have been offered these items for sale, should call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Our reference is CR/5522/20.”