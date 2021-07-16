‘Too easy to eat unhealthily’ — Experts set out plan to tackle Tayside childhood obesity

Almost 1,500 young people and families from across Tayside have used their voices to shape a new healthy weight strategy aiming to reduce obesity rates across our local communities.

Launched by NHS Tayside, the new Child Healthy Weight Strategy aims by 2030 to halve the proportion of Tayside’s children who are affected by obesity.

Children were able to give their views on the barriers to healthy eating and the challenges faced particularly by young people living in poverty, which were used to inform the strategy.