Tony Macaroni will launch a new brand of restaurant in Dundee in addition to its takeover of Papa Joe’s.

Stephanie Yapp, head of brand and marketing for the Tony Macaroni Group, said the Italian firm will take over possession of both Torino’s and Papa Joe’s on Whitehall Street from Monday.

Over the next few months, Papa Joe’s, which serves Italian American food, will be transformed into the city’s first Tony Macaroni.

Next door, Torino will become a brand new model of eatery for the company.

But the firm has remained tight-lipped about what kind of food the new restaurant will have on offer.

Stephanie said: “It just felt like a natural step for us to come to Dundee given the reach we have in the Central Belt and the fact there’s a demand in the area for a Tony Macaroni.

“There’s clearly an appetite for Italian eateries in Dundee but also things that are a little different, so the new brand is perfect for the city as well.

“With Malmaison opening and the Waterfront project, the city is really on the up.

“A lot of businesses are being attracted to Dundee, us included.

“We’re very excited and looking forward to it and I think people in Dundee will be too.”

The new Tony Macaroni will see at least 45 jobs created.

Staff will also be recruited for the restaurant next door.

She said: “We’re not yet sure yet exactly how many jobs will be needed in the new venue as the project is at an early stage.

“But we do hope to retain some of the staff from the former business and we’re in discussions with staff at present.

“They have no obligation to stay but our talks with them are going very well.”

Papa Joe’s will operate from the former Torino premises for the next three months before the new Tony Macaroni opens. The chain already has 11 other venues across Scotland.