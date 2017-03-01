A new Italian restaurant on its way to Dundee could feature a private dining suite and a late night bar.

The Tony Macaroni eatery is set to open on the site of Papa Joe’s in Whitehall Street, creating at least 45 jobs. The Scottish chain took over Papa Joe’s when it closed at the end of last year.

Bosses from the firm have submitted proposed changes to the venue’s licence to the city council.

If accepted, the changes include a bid to introduce a new function suite in the restaurant’s basement, making the combined restaurant, bar and function area capable of hosting up to 283 people.

Tony Macaroni bosses have also requested permission to host live performances “during and outwith core hours”, serve alcohol as late as 1am on Friday and Saturday nights and from 11am every day.

Alongside the restaurant, a bar area will dish up bar meals, live performances and televised sport.

The chain has also asked for the eatery to be described as a “restaurant with capacity for 283 situated in listed building across the ground floor, first floor, basement and mezzanine level”.

They have also asked for the licence to be changed to allow children and young people access to “all areas” of the premises for the purposes of consuming meals and attending private functions.

All of these plans, detailed in a document submitted to the council’s licensing board, are pending approval at an as yet unscheduled meeting.

Tony Macaroni opened its first restaurant in 2007 and now has 10 across Scotland, mainly on the west coast.

As well as taking over Papa Joe’s in Whitehall Street, the chain, which is headquartered in Glasgow, has taken ownership of Torino’s next door.

It intends to re-open Torino’s as a restaurant under a new brand, Mozza.

The first branch of Mozza opened in Glasgow on Saturday.

A Tony Macaroni in St Andrews also closed at the beginning of the year to undergo a rebrand as a Mozza eatery.

Tony Macaroni has been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.

Stephanie Yapp, head of brand and marketing for the Tony Macaroni Group, previously said there was a “demand” for the chain in the area.