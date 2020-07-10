Tony Asghar reckons Micky Mellon can instil Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s winning mentality at Dundee United

He may not be a household name like Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola but Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar believes Micky Mellon can bring their mentality to the Tangerines.

Asghar insists the 48-year-old Scot, who signed a two-year deal to become the new United boss on Monday, is cut from the same cloth as his more glamorous counterparts.

The Tannadice chief thinks Mellon works with players the same way as Liverpool gaffer Klopp and City coach Pep and is hoping his new man can bring stability to the Terrors.

“He’s here to get the players to believe in how he’s coaching them,” Asghar said.

“He wants them to see the things he’s put in the place for them, to run through a brick wall for them and do that extra 10% to get a competitive advantage.

“Psychology is huge now in players in how they’re treated and talked to.

“You only have to look at how the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have been successful because the players want to play for the manager.

“That’s really important and that’s what we need to build here.

“We need to build an environment where players are saying they want to be here and commit themselves for the long term.

“If you have that commitment, I believe there’s a lot of sustainability and I think this club has needed that for a long time and we’re starting to get that.”

As for their immediate ambitions under the former Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury and Tranmere boss, Asghar says Mellon’s aiming to go toe-to-toe with the Premiership’s big boys next season.

“It’s tough to say we’ll be looking at trophies right away but I think we all know how tough it’s going to be in the Premiership,” he said.

“Micky’s job is to galvanise and build. He’s always had that winning ambition for as long as I’ve known him and I think that’s another key attribute.

“He’s a Glasgow boy. He comes from Pollok and, whilst I always remind him he comes from the schemes, he’s desperate to do well and prove himself which I think’s a great attribute.

“He’s wanting to go toe-to-toe with the big teams. That’s all we can ask and, hopefully, the players and coaching staff can buy into it.

“The fans have been fantastic so far from what we’ve seen on forums and social media but, again, it’s a tough club to play for.

“You have to get them on your side and, hopefully, he can do that by winning games – starting with St Johnstone on August 1.”

United’s transfer plans are Asghar’s next focus and he has revealed they will gather pace over the coming weeks.

He continued: “There’s so many different things happening with different transfer windows, Covid-19 and the legal case.

“We are looking to try to bring more players in and absolutely we have to add to the squad.

“We’ve got a lot of young players but going into the top league we need to bring in some fresh faces to make it more competitive.

“I’ll be looking to try to do that with Micky over the next few weeks.”

As for the departure of former gaffer Robbie Neilson for Hearts last month, Asghar was diplomatic.

He added: “It was a Sunday morning call and everybody knows I was shocked because Robbie and I built a really good relationship.

“He did fantastically-well, got the club promoted and helped build everything to where we are today.

“I think, and I’ve always said, Robbie Neilson is going to be a top manager. He’s got the attributes but he’s moved on and I personally wish him all the best.

“We now look into the new era with Micky Mellon at Dundee United in the Premiership and that’s what we need to focus on.”

Meanwhile, United have announced they will continue their shirt sponsorship deal with Utilita Energy for the new season.