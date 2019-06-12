Tonight’s NOT the night: Rod Stewart’s Aberdeen gig cancelled due to weather

Rod Stewart’s outside gig at the AECC tonight has been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the Evening Express, the concert will now be held on Tuesday July 16.

The promoters announced: “Sir Rod and his team always believe the show must go on and this decision has not been taken lightly. However, due to the high winds and bad weather it would not be safe to go ahead with this evening’s concert.

“We are pleased to announce that working with the venue, we are able to reschedule the concert to Tuesday 16th July 2019.”

For the full story, including ticket and refund details, see The Evening Express website.