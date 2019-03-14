TONIGHT: Memorial service in Perth for relatives who have lost a child

A children’s memorial service for parents and relatives who have lost a child is to take place in Perth.

The service of thanksgiving and remembrance is organised by NHS Tayside’s department of spiritual care with support from the stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands and is being held tonight at the Salvation Army centre in Perth.

Healthcare chaplain Geoff Williams said: “The death of a child, whether before or after birth, is an experience which causes a great deal of emotional pain and distress for all family members and friends.

“The children’s memorial service is a valued opportunity for support and encouragement, where parents and others can remember their children in the safe and supportive company of others who have experienced similar losses.”

The event starts at 7.30pm.

Refreshments will be served.